Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,769 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,919,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,916,000 after acquiring an additional 163,451 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ECL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. G.Research cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus decreased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $221.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.86 and its 200-day moving average is $187.90.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,472,768.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome Charton sold 2,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.57, for a total value of $562,264.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,463.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,989 shares of company stock worth $10,658,061 over the last three months. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.