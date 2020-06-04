Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Laurie M. Marsh Sells 12,235 Shares

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 12,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.20, for a total value of $2,596,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,752.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ECL opened at $220.86 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $221.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.86 and a 200-day moving average of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 381.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

