Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Arthur J. Higgins Sells 3,800 Shares of Stock

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $220.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $221.79. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

