eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.46 billion.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $50.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised eBay from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.04.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

