Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 135,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,159,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 90,687 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 203,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,968 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. 33,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,466. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

