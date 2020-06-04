Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,791 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $25,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Duke Realty by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,262,000 after buying an additional 3,185,906 shares during the period. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $78,500,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,572,000 after buying an additional 1,770,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,244. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.65. Duke Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $38.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.17.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 65.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

