DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) Trading 2.2% Higher

Shares of DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) traded up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.04, 206,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average session volume of 179,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB ASA/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of DNB ASA/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DNB ASA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.35.

DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. DNB ASA/S had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DNB ASA/S will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.774 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This is a positive change from DNB ASA/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.72.

DNB ASA/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNHBY)

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services.

