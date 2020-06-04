Diamond Eagle Acquisition Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:VTIQ)

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 98,786 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 540% compared to the average daily volume of 15,435 call options.

VTIQ stock opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTIQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition by 3,351.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,259,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

