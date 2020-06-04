Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

Devon Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 250.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Devon Energy has a payout ratio of -125.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Devon Energy to earn ($0.37) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -118.9%.

NYSE:DVN opened at $12.52 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 24.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. TheStreet lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

