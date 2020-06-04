Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to Sell

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.75.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -7.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

