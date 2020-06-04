DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.86

DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.86 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DEMANT A S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.03.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

