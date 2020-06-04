DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of DELEK GRP LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) fell 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.34 and last traded at $2.58, 16,773 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 51% from the average session volume of 11,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DGRLY. ValuEngine lowered DELEK GRP LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lowered DELEK GRP LTD/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, explores for and produces natural gas in Israel and internationally. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean. The company also operates gas stations with on-site convenience stores; and provides fuel storage and distribution services in Israel.

