DECOIN Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 160.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. One DECOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and VinDAX. DECOIN has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $10,445.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DECOIN has traded up 175.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 52.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000484 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,912,694 coins and its circulating supply is 27,416,127 coins. The official website for DECOIN is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

