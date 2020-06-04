David A. Duffield Sells 278,379 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 278,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.65, for a total value of $50,010,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday stock opened at $181.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.70 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Workday Inc has a one year low of $107.75 and a one year high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cleveland Research lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

