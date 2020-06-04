Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.01.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $15.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.06. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen M. King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,483 shares in the company, valued at $986,630.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 38,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $500,623.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

