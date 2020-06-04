Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.13% of Cummins worth $24,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,538,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after acquiring an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,655,000 after acquiring an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cummins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.19.

NYSE CMI traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $174.71. 6,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

