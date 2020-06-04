Cryptaur Tops 24 Hour Volume of $58,617.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.02 million and $58,617.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptaur has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00042045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.66 or 0.04451526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00054001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00030687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,410,321,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

