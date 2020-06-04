Crown Crafts (CRWS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th.

CRWS stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Crown Crafts has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown Crafts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

