Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $2,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Denis Oleary also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

On Friday, May 1st, Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Denis Oleary sold 25,000 shares of Crowdstrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,373,500.00.

CRWD stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.62.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.39 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 23.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Crowdstrike from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,581,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crowdstrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,276,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,680,000 after purchasing an additional 66,026 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Crowdstrike by 1,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,746,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.