Critical Survey: Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) vs. WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (NASDAQ:WOPEY)

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Primeenergy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR N/A N/A N/A Primeenergy Resources 3.32% 3.44% 1.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Primeenergy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR and Primeenergy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR $4.87 billion 3.20 $343.00 million N/A N/A Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.40 $3.48 million N/A N/A

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Primeenergy Resources.

WOODSIDE PET LT/ADR Company Profile

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

