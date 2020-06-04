Critical Review: Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) & Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) and Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $4.16 billion 17.71 $1.18 billion $4.29 66.26 Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 9,275.14 -$55.18 million ($4.60) -1.67

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 0 7 22 0 2.76 Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $278.81, suggesting a potential downside of 1.92%. Catalyst Biosciences has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 192.97%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Catalyst Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 31.35% 25.69% 18.50% Catalyst Biosciences N/A -51.89% -43.94%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Catalyst Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene. It is also developing VX-659 and VX-445 that are Phase III clinical trials; VX-121, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator corrector that is in Phase I/II clinical trial; VX-150, an inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for acute pain; CTX001 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of beta-thalassemia and sickle cell diseases; and a novel drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as specialty distributors and retail chains, and hospitals and clinics internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; Genomics plc; Merck KGaA; Darmstadt, Germany; X-Chem, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Kymera Therapeutics. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

