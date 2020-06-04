Critical Comparison: Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and ATC Venture Group (NYSE:ATCV)

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Magna International and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 2.45% 14.75% 6.25% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Magna International and ATC Venture Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $39.43 billion 0.35 $1.77 billion $6.05 7.50 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than ATC Venture Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Magna International shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Magna International has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 6.12, indicating that its stock price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Magna International and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 0 6 8 0 2.57 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magna International presently has a consensus target price of $50.08, suggesting a potential upside of 10.42%. Given Magna International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magna International is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Summary

Magna International beats ATC Venture Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision segment offers manual, hybrid, and dual-clutch transmissions systems; mild hybrid solutions; high voltage edrives and electrified components; chassis, glow plug control, powertrain control, and mechatronic control modules; four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and disconnect systems; thermal management and lubrication systems; transmission clutch/carrier components, precision stampings and shafts, and automated driving systems; latching systems, door modules, power closures, hinges and wireforming, and handles; interior and exterior mirrors, and actuators; and front and rear lighting, tail lamps, and other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides recliners, manual and power adjusters, and seat structures. Its Complete Vehicles segment offers modular solutions for system and parts, as well as complete vehicle manufacturing services. The company serves original equipment manufacturer and non-automotive customers, as well as tier 1 companies, and medium and heavy truck manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Aurora, Canada.

About ATC Venture Group

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

