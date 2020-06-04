Critical Analysis: Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) versus Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) and Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Neon Therapeutics has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its share price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atara Biotherapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Neon Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Therapeutics 0 4 1 0 2.20 Atara Biotherapeutics 1 2 6 0 2.56

Neon Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.06, indicating a potential upside of 129.97%. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $29.38, indicating a potential upside of 178.17%. Given Atara Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atara Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Neon Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$79.78 million ($2.86) -1.07 Atara Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$290.98 million ($5.67) -1.86

Atara Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Therapeutics and Atara Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Therapeutics N/A -199.09% -137.14% Atara Biotherapeutics N/A -109.01% -93.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.7% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Atara Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atara Biotherapeutics beats Neon Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma. The company is also developing next-generation CAR T immunotherapies for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and autoimmune and viral diseases, including ATA2271 for mesothelin; ATA2321 for acute myeloid leukemia; and ATA2431 and ATA3219 for B-cell lymphomas, as well as ATA188 and ATA190 that are in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. In addition, it is developing ATA621 against the BK and JC viruses; ATA368 for patients with human papillomavirus and associated cancers; ATA520 to treat Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230 against cytomegalovirus and related diseases. The company has a license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute; and strategic collaboration with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

