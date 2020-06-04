CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) Shares Up 12.9%

CRH Medical Corp (TSE:CRH) shares shot up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.88 and last traded at C$2.88, 84,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 158,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

CRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRH Medical from C$6.50 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Beacon Securities cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on CRH Medical from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The stock has a market cap of $182.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.85.

CRH Medical (TSE:CRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$40.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRH Medical Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Medical Company Profile (TSE:CRH)

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

