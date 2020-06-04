Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCAP. ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $12.95 on Monday. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $357.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.11%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $260,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

