Credit Suisse Group Boosts Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to $25.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CBWBF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Western Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $18.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.49. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

