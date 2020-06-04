Craig Ransley Acquires 67,359,578 Shares of Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Craig Ransley acquired 67,359,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,451,128.26 ($8,121,367.56).

Shares of ASX TER opened at A$0.15 ($0.11) on Thursday. Terracom Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.60 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.29.

Get Terracom alerts:

About Terracom

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Terracom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terracom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.