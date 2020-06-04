Craig Ransley Acquires 67,359,578 Shares of Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Stock

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) insider Craig Ransley acquired 67,359,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$11,451,128.26 ($8,121,367.56).
Shares of ASX TER opened at A$0.15 ($0.11) on Thursday. Terracom Ltd has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.60 ($0.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.62 million and a PE ratio of -2.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.29.
