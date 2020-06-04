CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) Trading 1.8% Higher

CPI Aerostructures (NASDAQ:CVU) shares traded up 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.82, 84,001 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 157,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58.

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

