Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth about $633,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 38.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 6.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 20.5% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COUP. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $175.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

COUP stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,947. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -151.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.24. Coupa Software Inc has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $238.19.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $221,947.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 14,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,733.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $212,601.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,379.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,721 shares of company stock worth $32,934,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

