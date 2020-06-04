Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Earns News Impact Score of -1.33

News stories about Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Costco Wholesale earned a media sentiment score of -1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Costco Wholesale’s analysis:

Shares of COST stock opened at $306.64 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $242.50 and a fifty-two week high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.92%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Cleveland Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

