Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.
Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.48.
Corvus Gold Company Profile
Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.
