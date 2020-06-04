Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.20 price target on shares of Corvus Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. Corvus Gold has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $301.29 million, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

