Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,518 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Corteva by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 104,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $29.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

