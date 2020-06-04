Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$3.51 and last traded at C$3.61, approximately 17,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 13,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.79.

Separately, Fundamental Research assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources in a report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$4.66 target price on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.30.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

