Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU) rose 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 104,850 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 94,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market cap of $41.65 million and a P/E ratio of -15.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU)

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 25% interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia; a 100% interest in the Van Dyke oxide copper project situated in Miami, Arizona; and a 100% interest in the Sombrero Butte copper project located in Mammoth, Arizona.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.