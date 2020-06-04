Contrasting MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and HCP (NYSE:HCP)

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) and HCP (NYSE:HCP) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and HCP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Growth Properties $881.08 million 4.36 $90.26 million $2.33 12.55 HCP $1.85 billion 6.94 $1.06 billion $1.82 14.33

HCP has higher revenue and earnings than MGM Growth Properties. MGM Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HCP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MGM Growth Properties has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCP has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.0% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of HCP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of MGM Growth Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of HCP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Growth Properties and HCP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Growth Properties 2.32% 0.33% 0.17% HCP 43.66% 12.78% 6.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for MGM Growth Properties and HCP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Growth Properties 0 2 12 0 2.86 HCP 0 1 7 0 2.88

MGM Growth Properties presently has a consensus target price of $31.21, indicating a potential upside of 6.77%. HCP has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.87%. Given HCP’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HCP is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Dividends

MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. HCP pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 81.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HCP pays out 81.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

HCP beats MGM Growth Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGP currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 11 premier destination resorts in Las Vegas and elsewhere across the United States, the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park in Northfield, OH, Empire Resort Casino in Yonkers, NY, as well as a retail and entertainment district, The Park in Las Vegas. As of December 31, 2018, our destination resorts, the Park, and Northfield Park collectively comprise approximately 27,500 hotel rooms, 2.7 million convention square footage, 150 retail outlets, 300 food and beverage outlets and 20 entertainment venues. As a growth-oriented public real estate entity, MGP expects its relationship with MGM Resorts and other entertainment providers to attractively position MGP for the acquisition of additional properties across the entertainment, hospitality and leisure industries.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

