Contrasting Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) and Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Horizon Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Horizon Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horizon Bancorp pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capstar Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Capstar Financial and Horizon Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstar Financial 0 4 1 0 2.20 Horizon Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Capstar Financial currently has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.81%. Horizon Bancorp has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.39%. Given Horizon Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Horizon Bancorp is more favorable than Capstar Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Capstar Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstar Financial $115.82 million 1.83 $22.42 million $1.31 8.84 Horizon Bancorp $251.39 million 1.89 $66.54 million $1.64 6.63

Horizon Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capstar Financial. Horizon Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capstar Financial and Horizon Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstar Financial 16.41% 7.69% 1.02% Horizon Bancorp 25.81% 10.68% 1.31%

Summary

Horizon Bancorp beats Capstar Financial on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. The company also provides corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products. It operates through a network of 63 full service offices and 3 loan and deposit production offices in Northern and Central regions of Indiana, as well as Southern, Central, and Great Lakes bay regions of Michigan. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, Indiana.

