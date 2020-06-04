Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Comtech Telecomm.’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMTL opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $457.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.67. Comtech Telecomm. has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMTL. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Read More: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.