Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.06% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,148,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,768,000 after acquiring an additional 571,309 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. during the first quarter worth about $3,493,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 176,076 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,606,000 after purchasing an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Comtech Telecomm. by 128.2% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 283,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 159,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $34.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $21.01 on Thursday. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $457.56 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.55 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Comtech Telecomm. Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

