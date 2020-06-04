Comptoir Group (LON:COM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Comptoir Group PLC (LON:COM) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.70 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), 39,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 35,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.37. The company has a market cap of $4.39 million and a PE ratio of -7.16.

Comptoir Group (LON:COM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX (0.54) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter.

Comptoir Group plc owns and operates restaurants under the Comptoir Libanais and Shawa brand names in the United Kingdom. The company offers Lebanese and Eastern Mediterranean cuisine dining. It operates 26 restaurants and 3 franchises. The company was formerly known as Levant Restaurants Group Limited and changed its name to Comptoir Group plc in June 2016.

