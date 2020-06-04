Comparing Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Matador Resources and Ecopetrol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 19.51% 7.20% 3.53% Ecopetrol 15.97% 10.90% 4.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Matador Resources and Ecopetrol, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 9 6 0 2.40 Ecopetrol 0 1 4 0 2.80

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $12.92, suggesting a potential upside of 48.20%. Ecopetrol has a consensus price target of $16.16, suggesting a potential upside of 35.46%. Given Matador Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than Ecopetrol.

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 4.73, indicating that its stock price is 373% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and Ecopetrol’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $983.67 million 1.03 $87.78 million $1.20 7.27 Ecopetrol $21.45 billion 1.14 $19.24 billion $2.01 5.94

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Ecopetrol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats Matador Resources on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and salt water gathering services, as well as salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 215.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 123.4 million stock tank barrels of oil and 551.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping. The company has 9,071 kilometers of transportation pipeline systems. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons, derivatives, and products. In addition, the company produces and markets polypropylene resin, compounds, and masterbatches; and offers refined and petrochemical products, as well as industrial service sales to customers. Ecopetrol S.A. has strategic partnership with Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The company was formerly known as Empresa Colombiana de Petróleos and changed its name to Ecopetrol S.A. in June 2003. Ecopetrol S.A. was founded in 1948 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

