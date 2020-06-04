Comparing KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of KONICA MINOLTA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. KONICA MINOLTA/ADR pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00 ATLANTIA SPA/ADR 0 1 3 0 2.75

Profitability

This table compares KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONICA MINOLTA/ADR 1.76% 3.32% 1.47% ATLANTIA SPA/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONICA MINOLTA/ADR and ATLANTIA SPA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONICA MINOLTA/ADR $9.53 billion 0.20 $375.76 million $1.51 5.10 ATLANTIA SPA/ADR $8.08 billion 1.82 $312.76 million N/A N/A

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ATLANTIA SPA/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR beats KONICA MINOLTA/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

KONICA MINOLTA/ADR Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in business technologies, industrial, and healthcare businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, Asia, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital color-proofing systems, computer to plate, prepress production systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet printheads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services. It also offers healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging systems, digital mammography systems, diagnostic ultrasound systems, medical imaging filling systems, medical imaging information workstations, and jaundice meters, as well as offers medical management ICT services. In addition, the company provides measuring instruments, including colorimeters, luminance meters, spectrophotometers, photovoltaic reference cells, and pulse oximeters; lens units and pickup lenses for optical disks; and performance materials comprising TAC films for LCD polarizers, high-precision photo plates, organic light emitting diode (OLED) materials, liquid crystal displays, and OLED lighting products. Further, it offers optical planetariums, digital full-dome systems, and full-dome shows; and manages and operates planetarium facilities. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Company Profile

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also develops, operates, and manages Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, monitoring, and maintenance of road networks and airport infrastructures; operation of tolling systems; and provision of systems integration, hardware and software maintenance, customer, and consultancy services in the field of free-flow electronic tolling systems. Further, it produces and operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

