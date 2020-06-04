Comparing California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Central Federal (OTCMKTS:CFBK)

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) and Central Federal (NASDAQ:CFBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Central Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First National Bancorp 59.21% 7.18% 4.95% Central Federal 18.88% 14.23% 1.15%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for California First National Bancorp and Central Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Central Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

California First National Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Federal has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares California First National Bancorp and Central Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First National Bancorp $16.94 million 9.10 $7.33 million N/A N/A Central Federal $46.82 million 1.22 $9.60 million N/A N/A

Central Federal has higher revenue and earnings than California First National Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Central Federal shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First National Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Central Federal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

California First National Bancorp Company Profile

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products. It also provides commercial loan products, including lines of credit, term loans, and commercial mortgages; and syndicated loans. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, California First Leasing Corp., leases and finances capital assets used by businesses and organizations comprising computer systems and networks, automated warehouse distribution management systems, and manufacturing production systems; retail point-of-sale and inventory tracking systems; telecommunications systems, including wireless networks, voice over Internet protocol systems, and satellite tracking systems; and other equipment, as well as non-electronic properties, such as office equipment, mining equipment, machine tools, school buses, trucks, exercise equipment, and office and dormitory furniture. It serves corporations and middle-market companies, private and state-related educational institutions, municipalities, and other not-for-profit organizations and institutions. California First National Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Central Federal Company Profile

Central Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and corporate treasury management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Hamilton, Summit, and Columbiana Counties; and a loan production office located in Franklin County; and an agency office located in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. Central Federal Corporation was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

