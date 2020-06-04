Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Trading 2.9% Higher

Commercial National Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CEFC) shares traded up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, 831 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 9% from the average session volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

The company has a market cap of $33.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.25.

Commercial National Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEFC)

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Commercial Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries in Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, and health savings accounts.

