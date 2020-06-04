Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $45.97 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Comerica from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Comerica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 17,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

