Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO) Trading Down 9.1%

Colorado Resources Ltd (CVE:CXO)’s share price fell 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, 200,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 242,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Colorado Resources (CVE:CXO)

Colorado Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal assets include the North ROK, Hit, Kinaskan-Castle, KSP, and KingPin properties located in British Columbia.

