Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives GBX 2,280 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,280 ($29.99).

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCH. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($30.65) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Coca Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.50) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,105 ($27.69). The company had a trading volume of 257,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,987. Coca Cola HBC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,941.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,317.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a €0.62 ($0.72) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Coca Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,039 ($26.82) per share, with a total value of £21,389.11 ($28,136.16). Also, insider Reto Francioni purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Insiders have purchased 226,672 shares of company stock worth $421,722,759 over the last quarter.

About Coca Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

