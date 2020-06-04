CNOOC Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CEO)

CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,846 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,381% compared to the average daily volume of 155 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on CEO. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CNOOC by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in CNOOC in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEO opened at $119.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $181.13.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $5.804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

