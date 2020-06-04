CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Getting Critical News Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) has trended negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CNOOC earned a news impact score of -2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted CNOOC’s analysis:

Get CNOOC alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEO. DBS Vickers raised CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE:CEO opened at $118.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.14 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $5.804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.