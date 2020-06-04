Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) PT Raised to $11.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLDR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cloudera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

Shares of CLDR opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.02. Cloudera has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudera news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,288.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $3,775,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,160,056 shares of company stock worth $9,873,607. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Cloudera by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cloudera by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 71,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudera by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

