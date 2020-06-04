Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. Over the last week, Clipper Coin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $3,623.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00042248 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.72 or 0.04438436 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00054194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010355 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

CCC is a token. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, IDCM and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

